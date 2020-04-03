jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, April 3rd, 2020
Editorial

INVESTIGATE ROBBERY BY ARMED PEOPLE IN GUDELE

Recently the police spokesperson, Maj. Gen Justin Daniel warned security forces against harassment of civilians, particularly foreigners. This warning came after a number of people complained that the security forces were harassing innocent people even those in the residential houses under the pretext of curfew. One, there is no order given for police or any other security organ to go from one door to another during the period of the imposed curfew. There is no order of forceful entry into anyone’s compound by the forces. There is no order giving those members any right to steal from the innocent public who are obeying the curfew order given by the government to help in the prevention of the dreaded coronavirus. Yesterday morning, around 3.00am in Gudele one, six armed security officers in full uniform broke into a man’s compound and allegedly stole what they could lay their hands on. This was done in the presence of the family of the businessman who were shocked by the action being carried out by people who are employed to protect them. They came across the violence of the uniformed security forces. It is one thing to commit crime and another thing if the person is one employed to take care of the security of the general public. High standard and high level of discipline are required in the application of security organ’s duties and operations. Time for police brutality is over and the forces must start to learn that the 21st century has no room for colonial minds. People must live to talk together and reason including security forces. Police should equally cooperate and desist from intimidation. The issue is that some people dressed in uniforms and were armed broke in a compound and stole money for the day’s work. This is a case of open robbery by people armed and in full uniform.

