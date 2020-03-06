International Women’s Day

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief

Juba Monitor

International Organizations working for women Affairs and others are preparing to celebrate International Day for women next week. What is expected for this day depends on the way it was being prepared. May be with peace environment it would be different from last year’s celebrations. I hope women in authorities would try their best to send messages about the Day and encourage women to celebrate it in peace.

I don’t know whether the information would reach women in the rural areas, if not let women leaders get ways of reaching them in the states and explain to them the importance of this Day. What would be the impact to them? Is it going to put them in better future, to understand the situation women are facing in the world and in South Sudan, especially during the war time? How would women be recovering from the past experiences with the conditions they were in?

Some women were raped, they need to be understood or what would be the next steps for them, women presentation in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. Women need to be educating in the rural areas so that they would be able to do work or run small businesses to support themselves.

Women’s health needs to be improved, during pregnancy and after giving birth. What would be the activities prepared for the women’s day celebrations within this period of the Revitalized government is going to be clear on the celebration day or if there is a press release issued. Rebecca Nyandeng is expected to celebrate the Day with women of South Sudan as Vice President, to encourage women leadership in high positions. Women in the Cabinet are not going to take part since cabinet is not yet formed in this government.

It is going to be a gap in the department of gender although the undersecretary should represent the government as they were given powers by President Kiir. On the other hand, women in the churches were expected to take part in the worldwide celebration. The celebration is on the first Friday of the first week of March. South Sudan used to organize it under the leadership of South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCoC) every year.

March is a great month for women celebrations in the world with blessing upon them in various countries. In South Sudan celebrations I consider this celebration special.

May God bless us all.