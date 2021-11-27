International University of East Africa holds 8th online graduation

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

International University of East Africa (IUEA) 8th Graduation Ceremony held on 25thNovember virtually. The welcome to the 8th Graduation Ceremony at the International University of East Africa was done as normal tradition in yesterday’s occasionunder the theme, “Re-envisioning University Education in a Post-COVID-19 Era.”

Duringthe opening ofthe ceremony, the leadership of the University expressedthat they were very proud to be celebrating the milestones in one of that kind of virtual graduation.

The University was able to share some of the achievement to the general public that included launching of IUEA Electric Motorbike, the E-Mobility Pilot and Research Project.

This was considered as one of the most significant achievement among the private Universities in East Africa for EABOA.

The new programme was an exciting partnership with SRH Mobile University in Germany.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the representative of South Sudanese graduandsMr. Majier Maker Mangar from department of Electrical Engineering thanked the parents and his familyfor support till reaching that joyous day of graduation.

Majiercalled on South Sudanese graduands to start work with something basic and later on start thinking of having big and well-paid jobs as fresh graduates need to be humble if not getting well-paying job to be challenge and extremely difficult to get fellow graduates should always acknowledge that he added.

Majier Maker Mangar equally called on South Sudanese community-based leaders to continue preaching messages of peace and unity of the people for youth to be able rebuild their businesses and start having families after graduation.

Despite challenges of Covid-19 the number of South Sudanese graduated yesterday increased as International University of East Africa graduated students from difference fields.

The Universityis highly recommended choice from different departments that attracted great number of South Sudanese to join it and further their education.

About 50 fresh graduates mainly from South Sudan were amongst the graduands in 8th graduation ceremony.