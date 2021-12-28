International media fuel Tigray War-Envoy

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Ethiopian Embassy led by Ambassador Nebil Mahdi said that international media houses fuel Tigray war front by being the mouthpiece of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) criminal enterprise and disseminating misinformation about the conflict in Ethiopia.

“As you may all agree the world has become paradoxically a very complicated place for conducting a virtuous journalism’’ The digital world we are living in, while providing a huge and unreserved access to information, is also opening a space for ineptitude and mediocrity. These days’ genuine journalism is becoming expensive. As the renowned American author, Mark Twin said “the lie is travelling half the world while the truth is putting on its shoes”. Even some of the giant international medias have fallen from their grace by being the architects of fake news. The kind of reporting and framing of events, for instance, the war in Ethiopia, is an important illustrator of the case in point,”

He added that, to denounce such meddling and internal affairs by some western nations and their agencies, the Ethiopian Community, African brothers and friends of Ethiopia from around the world including here in South Sudan, are participating in a bid to answer the calls of H. EAbiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia. The Ethiopians in diaspora and friends of Ethiopia are booking in huge number to come for Ethiopian Christmas. The campaign is organized in defiance of the misrepresentation of Ethiopia by some western media.

“I want to take this opportunity to appreciate the positive contributions that you have rendered to Ethiopia during these difficult times. Most importantly, I would like to acknowledge your professional integrity in delivering a balanced narrative to their South Sudanese audience about the current situations in Ethiopia. Also I want to assure you that the Embassy will commit itself to the continuation of the strong bilateral ties between our two sisterly nations in all areas. I am hopeful that the coming year will be a very peaceful year for us to engage ourselves in very critical pending developmental issues.

He revealed that the Embassy would like to encourage all of you to continue the good work and keep in touch with the relation of our two sisterly nations as a solid historical foundation which is woven by blood and bones. Ethiopian leaders, despite their internal characters, have rendered consistent, comprehensive and unreserved support for the people of South Sudan and their cause.

“As you all know Ethiopia has shown its commitment by actively participating in the CPA process and now in the South Sudanese peace process which is culminated with the signing of the R-ARCSS in September 2018 in Addis Ababa. Ethiopia along with other partners is also keenly supporting the speedy implementation of the agreement. Both Ethiopia and South Sudan have huge interest to take the existing relations to the next level by enhancing infrastructural development between the two nations. In different high level engagements, we have emphasized the important of revitalizing the already existing bilateral agreements to the full utilization of the peoples of two nations. We are working very closely to integrate the two countries through roads and electric power,” he added.