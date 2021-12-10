Internal conflicts hindered Upper Nile state to benefits from independence- IGGA

By John Agok

The Vice President of Economic Cluster yesterday told Upper Nile leaders that, Upper Nile state has never benefited from fruits of Independence of South Sudan due to its internal conflicts which fragmented community and hindered prosperity.

Dr. James Wani Igga was saying this, during the two day workshop meant to bring together Upper Nile senior politicians and higher paramount chiefs, Under the theme: Blessed are peace makers for they will be called Children of God” (Matt 5:9) the event drawn participants from five fingers known as inhabitants tribes of Malakal capital of Upper Nile state being represented with five guests of honor.

Igga lauded Religious leaders for bringing this historically initiative. He decried lack of equality and fairness in Upper Nile state.

“I congratulate you Religious leaders for coming up with this historical initiative. Upper Nile state didn’t benefit from the fruits of Independence of South Sudan, due to internal conflicts fuel by lack of equality and fairness. This evil emanating from political, economic and social setting succumbed has resulted to destruction of Malakal”, he said.

He urged the secretariat to adopt resolutions made for Upper Nile during National Dialogue convention.

“I am glad to see one person having resolutions of National Dialogue. I recommended such as well as you sum up with outcome resolutions emerge from this two days’ workshop”, he added.

Igga also called on UNMISS and State government to persuade IDPs and refugees to return to their homes. He emphasized on government to evacuate their homes due to natural calamities like flooding.

“I am telling you both UNMISS and State government to evacuate their homes for better place, let’s be mindful of their human rights. You need to persuade these people from IDPs camping inside POC”, he underscored.

However, Anyoti Adigo the Minister of Animals and livestock appealed to the top leadership to grant them an opportunity in convening five days conference in Malakal, and resolution to be share with President of the Republic.

“I appealed to my top leadership to grant for us a chance to conduct five days conference in Upper Nile state capital and outcomes recommendation to be taken president”, he said.

He admitted that, politicians and local warlords are responsible for internal crisis of Upper Nile people.

“Tribal boundaries caused deep rooted hatred fuel by warlords who created chaos with perception of having 2 to 5 oil revenue share. He urged them to find amicable solution to turn back to what Malakal was during those glory days”, he added.

Rev. Joseph Maker during reflection on the word of God, pointed out in time that, unusual conflicts fuel by politicians need possible positive steps to bring back glory to Upper Nile people.

“We regret this unnecessary conflicts that destroyed Malakal and South Sudan generally. We both traditional, religious and political leaders should be transformative leaders. We must transform such conflicts into development and prosperity”, he said.

Dr. James Wani Igga was the first governor of Upper Nile prior CPA.

The two day workshop was organized by Upper Nile Religious initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in collaboration with UNMISS Civil Affairs Department.