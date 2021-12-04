jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, December 4th, 2021
Inter-communal clashes left six dead in Unity

By Mabor Riak

At least six people have been confirmed killed and several other were wounded in Unity State.

The inter-communal clashes occurred between two counties Leer and Mayiandit in Unity State.

Hon Gabriel Makuei Bol,Unity State Minister for Information told Juba Monitor that, the tension between Leer and Mayiandit armed youth was high.

“There are number of houses that were burned down in Leer County and there are no forces sent because the two commissioners are not there and the State headquarters has no accessibility to those counties. Also all the roads were really cut off by flooding,”

He added that the State level could have intervened, but there was no access and it was very difficult to be controlled.

Bol revealed that the number of people died in the communal clashes were six including the previous one.

