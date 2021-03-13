jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 14th, 2021
Inter-communal clashes claim lives

By Mabor Riak Magok

Inter-communal clashes between two communities in Lakes State which occurred in the cattle camp left 10 people dead and 9 others wounded on Tuesday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Executive Director MakuacChol said the fighting was triggered by armed youth living in the cattle camp.

He said over 70 cattle were raided during the clashes.

Marik Nanga Marik, a member of parliament representing Rumbek North County said he has no enough details about the information that happened between the communities of Pakam and Gok.

“I have no clear information about the clashes between Pakam and Gok community. But I heard of that fighting,”MPMariksaid.

MakuerDok,a youth Activist in Rumbek North County condemned the clashes instigated by armed youth from the areas.

