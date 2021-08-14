Insecurity is blooming in Yambio

By Baraka John

Western Equatoria State Police Commissioner has said that, lack of personnel contributed to the daily rising insecurity in some parts of the State.

On Wednesday, police reported that unknown armed menslew28-year-old- lady.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Major. Gen. James Monde Enoka said that the Police personnel and other members of the security organs were taken to unified army training centers in Maridi and Rajaf.

“Since last year, the shortage of Police personnel has become a major concern and it is difficult for the State government to contain the rising insecurity. The State continues to experience random gunshots in residential areas at night with reports of people being harassed and tortured,”

He added that, over 700 security personnel were taken to Juba,and some were picked while in service including over 60 personnel whowere stranded in Juba, Mandeadded.

He revealed that, the State governor should urgently coordinate with the National government to speed up the graduation of the organized forces at the training centers. With inadequate police personnel in the state, through the help of the State government’s office, we are trying to contain the rising insecurity in Yambio County.

“Criminals in Yambio are reported to have been using motorcycles to cause crimes in residential areas. Mande warned the public to be vigilant on people moving on motorcycles at night hours. The State government last month introduced night curfew, beginning at 8pm to 6am, however, the rate of night crimes continued to increase despite the introduction of the curfew.Some members of the public in Yambio have put on hold night movement for the fear of their safety, while others go home as early as 6pm just to protect their lives. It’s not clear who the criminals were who were terrorizing the public in Yambio Municipality and what their motives were,”