Thursday, March 10th, 2022
A foot for thought

Insecurity in Magwi County must stop

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The issue of insecurity in Magwi County has been reported several times but still, the situation has not improved. It has become terrible for citizens to live in their respective places. The cause of the problems originated from the issue of cattle according to the report stated in media houses and newspapers. The worst part was the burning of houses and killing of innocent people on their rights.

Many of them are displaced in other areas within the country or migrated to the neighboring country. Lives have become difficult for them which is why they looked for safety. Where is the peace we have in the country if people in the states are suffering in the hands of their own people?

Most of the insecurity is caused by South Sudanese themselves, it is clear that some people or groups of people work against peace in the country.

Otherwise, several people are fighting against conflict and in some places, fighting is going on. The matter of cattle was addressed several times by the leadership of this country but still, not much improvement is seen.  Yet, it is not for the first time cattle raiders killed innocent people, caused insecurity in the Counties and other states.  During those years, many counties within Juba and other states were affected by the same situation. For example, Lobonok County, many houses were burned and people were internally displaced in Juba, up to now peace is not restored.

Those who are living in Boma Payam fear because of insecurity purpose. Many times people were attacked on the road and killed. Cattle raiders made people not to cultivate in the villages because their animals destroyed the farms of people.  It is also difficult to identify the owners of those cattle, who gave them guns is another question in which the answer could not be found. 

Therefore, this situation must stop; we cannot continue living in conditions from year to year. Enough is enough for violence, killings, and burning houses of people.  Those who took the law into their hands let them be brought to book.

 May God bless us all.

