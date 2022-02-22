Insecurity, Covid-19defy to Projects Delay-JICA

By Bida Elly David

The Japan International Cooperation Agency over the weekend pointed out that the achievement of their ventures has been hindered by the insecurity caused by a series of wars and the Covid-19 pandemic that vacated most of their Technical Staff from the Country.

This came during the media seminar held over the weekend on the subject of the progress and the challenges of their projects in South Sudan and to discover an ultimate remedy to discourse the constraints.

Speaking to Journalists in a press statement, Sagara Fuyuki, the chief representative for the Japanese International Corporation Agency in South Sudan pointed out that they have been faced with a number of challenges hindering most of their projects in the Country resulting to difficulties in meeting the deadline.

He said that insecurity, sustainability were the major challenges that the Organisation has been facing in regard to the project execution they would have accomplished based on the specified deadline.

Furthermore, Sagara reiterated that the conflicts that broke out in 2013 and 2016 have made them to pause some of their projects that they would have completed based on the time frame scheduled.

‘’Basically, security in regards to 2013-2016 conflicts was one of the major reasons for the delay for finishing most of our projects, especially the Juba Freedom bridge. In addition to those issues, Covid-19 has somehow affected the move. These factors have made most Technical Japanese staff to leave the country due to the barriers making work difficult to accomplish. It took us months and years to recover their evacuation’’ Sagara said

He added that JICA mostly focused on technical development projects through vocational training but not humanitarian.

Sagara echoed that JICA raised most of their humanitarian projects passed through UN agencies to the people.

JICA promised to work with South Sudan despite the hardships they faced and urged leaders to improve the security in order to boost developmental projects in regard to economic, sports, and culture, Athletics, Agriculture, Infrastructure and water services.