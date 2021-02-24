Inmates to join adult education

By Awas Lobono Dominic

Twenty-one inmates at Kapoeta Prison, Eastern Equatoria State will soon join adult education classes when schools open in April.

Director for Kapoeta Prison Maj. Gen. Caesar Tombe Joseph said the registration for the interested inmates has already started saying it will enable the inmates to know how to read and write.

He said the prison administration will soon establish an adult education school within the prison premises in consultation and directives from the Ministry of education once schools reopen.

“Before we start, we have to sit with the Ministry of Education to find their plan because outside there are no studies because of covid-19, the ministry will direct us on the technical know-how and how to get these people educated inside the prison,” Gen. Joseph said.

Director for prison said prison is the reformatory institution which can mold inmates to be better citizens.

Gen. Joseph said that currently Kapoeta Central Prison accommodates over one hundred inmates both females and males.

As cases of covid-19 continued to surge in the country, the government two weeks ago banned all social gathering, places of worship, religious functions and preschools, only classes for primary eight candidates who have just completed their exams and senior four who will be siting for examinations next month are allowed.