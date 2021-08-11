Initiate dialogue with cattle keepers

By Tereza Jeremiah

A South Sudanese Civil Society Activist Wani Michael has criticized the decision of the Central Equatoria State government for giving 72 hours ultimatum to cattle keepers to leave Juba.

The activist said the decision would not address the issue or settle the problem instead it would create more problems among the group.

“currently the given 72 hours I think, the government of central Equatoria is trying to calm the security situation but not addressing the whole thing,

What could be done, we need to look into the root cause to why they left their origin cattle camps and come to base near juba and the important part is digging deeper and understand why they fought,” Michael added.

Michael was reacting on the decision of the CES for ordering the Mundari cattle keepers to leave Juba.

However, he added that there might be something that provoked them to fighting adding that chasing them away from Juba would not solve anything “So dialogue is needed.” He said.

Yesterday CES government through the minister of local government and law enforcement Moro Isaac Jenesio issued the cattle keepers to leave juba within 72hours.

The order came after the backdrop of the ongoing inter-communal violent between the two sections of the warring communities that took 30 lives and left other people displaced from the Mundari community.

He added that this people are part of central Equatoria, so they shouldn’t be issued seventy two hours (72) to leave if the real issues is not address.

“the idea is that we don’t order or issue the 72hours, these are central Equatorian, these are people from Terekeka which are still under central Equatoriastate, so you don’t issue them 72 hours to leave to the original cattle camps if you don’t address the fundamental issues and contain the situation and embrace dialogue, so let cool the situation first because some of them are still having the anger when they lost their lives.” He stated.

He added that the root cause is the major thing to look at, when it comes to solving a problem.