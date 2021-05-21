Infrastructure is part of development

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The term development means a lot in the country. Many people talk about development in various areas. They suggested possible means of reaching developmental programs that make a change. It is not easy to develop a project if it was not planed in an appropriate manner. To start any program, you must know how much you havein hand.

What tools are available and what to purchase. You cannot start a project without knowing your strength in form of cash and materials. Everything need proper plan right from the beginning. You may think the money and materials you have were enough to cater for building.Coming to practical part of it, you would stuck.

This could be the same condition with somebody who had planned tobuild a house but he couldn’t complete it in time due to lack of cash or materials. For institutions, it had been done through projects funding by organizations, not like in the case of individuals. Many projects of individuals and Companies stopped due to lack of proper plan and economic crisis in the country.

Yesterday there was a story published in the newspaper,Contractors were complaining that cash money for the continuation of the constructions was not available.It is difficult for them to continue with the constructions. There are many projects that started and stopped because of the similar conditions. Look at the internal roads within Juba City. Several constructions started before two years ago, up to now there is no any progress. Who could you ask for the completion of the constructions? The governor who had started the project is no longer in power, the one who replaced him is supposed to start from the point where he had left, but he has not completed it.

However, for project that been funded, the reasons could be moneywas not available or the report was not render to allow another money to be approved.

This lessenscontinuation of the constructions. Otherwise, a project should continue until the end. However, roads are one of the important projects of development in the country. If there are good roads, movement of people would be easy.

May God bless us all.