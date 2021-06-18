INDUSTRIAL PARK ISKEYTO ECONOMIC GROWTH

The proposed setting up of the industrial park is important to the development of the country as it is aimed at bringing together and closer investors. In a number of countries where this has succeeded industrial development are seen to have taken the lead in improving the economy. Time and again this country has wholly relied on oil as the only source of revenue catering for the entire need of the people. It is time to diversify this and have alternative sources. The plan is good on papers, but the question the common-man is asking, will it really take off the ground or will it remain a white elephant like other projects which have made through media and roadside announced, never to take off the ground. It is not acceptable considering where this country has come from to raise the hope of people only to let them down in the last minute. It is not being suggested that this project will not take off, but cautioning that it should not be in the list of dead horses that have been there before. People come with up with ideas to improve the economy. Some have succeeded and some not due to a number of factors, including finances and support from the authorities. Some are announced only for publicity purposes. The Asia tigers have succeeded through this program. Some of them at tender age of independence. The same can happen here if the intended and projected park is put up, there could be a change and improvement in the economic growth. What should be important is that the authorities should follow-up projects proposed by individuals and private or public institutions up to their completion. This is possible only when each individual and key players took their roles seriously and do what they are required to do.