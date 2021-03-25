Indian made AstraZeneca Covid-19132000 doses of vaccine arrives today

By James Atem Kuir

The arrival of the first shipment of the Covid-19 under the COVAX programme led Vaccine Alliance, Gavi(Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization) finally arrives today Thursday March 25 in Juba.

The 132000 doses are part of the 864000 doses pledged the COVAX facility in February to South Sudanas part of ensuring equity distribution of vaccine to all countries regardless of wealth.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune according to an email obtained Juba Monitor yesterday.

The Indian embassy in South Sudan pledged that: “Government of India has also been planning to donate a consignment of basic lifesaving drugs to South Sudan, apart from the COVID19 vaccines, in the near future.”