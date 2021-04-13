Indian gov’t donates essential medicines

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Indian government yesterday donated six (6) metric tons consignment of medicine to the government.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Peter MayenMajongdit said the donation was in place and will definitely be channeled to the Ministry concerned along with South Sudan Rehabilitation Commission to help particularly the most vulnerable who actually needed treatment in most affected areas.

“We have a donation to what humanitarian basically medicine because most of the medicines are anti-biotic and malaria treatment,”

S .D.Moorthy, the Indian Ambassador to South Sudan said the Indian government is standing with people of South Sudan.

“This is the second consignment of medicine we are donating to people of South Sudan. Also this year, we realized that South Sudan needs international support especially during the Covid-19 period,”

He added that “we hope this medicine will reach the needed people who are affected during flooding in the country.

The Deputy Chairperson for Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Santino BolMuortersaid the medicines came on time.

“Now we have a number of returnees back to the country as well as Internally Displaced Persons are coming back,” he said.