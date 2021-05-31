Indian gov’t appoints new ambassador

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The government of India announced on Friday that it was deploying a new ambassador to South Sudan.

According to the statement released by Indian Foreign Ministry, Shri Vishnu Kumar Sharma who currently worked as a Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been appointed as the new ambassador and would take up the position shortly.

“Shri Vishnu Kumar Sharma will be expected to take up the assignment shortly, Shri Vishnu Kumar Sharma (YOA: 2007), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of South Sudan,” the statement revealed

Currently, S.D Moorthy who will be ending his assignment in the country was appointed on 21st June 2018. Before his assignment in Juba, he had earlier held diplomatic positions at the Indian Missions in Vientiane (Laos), Dubai (UAE), Mexico City, Yangon (Myanmar), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Jaffna (Sri Lanka). He also served in Administration, Gulf and Protocol Divisions of the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

Mr. Moorthy did his Post Graduate in Commerce from Madras University and a Diploma in Labour and Administrative Law from Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu. Moorthyprovided more opportunities to South Sudanese students to study in India.