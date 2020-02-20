Indian embassy to treat orphans with mental illness

By: Kidega Livingstone

The Indian Embassy in Juba has promised to bring specialized Doctors to treat cases of mental illness among orphans.

Most of the children lost their parents during the five year civil war in the country.

Speaking during the donation of food and none food items to orphans living at St. Clare House for children, India Ambassador to South Sudan, S.D Moorthy said it was important to help the needy.

“I will bring doctors to treat these children because they have gone through difficulties during the conflict that some of them became mentally ill,” said Ambassador Moorthy.

He was moved by Betty Thomas’s statement, the director of St. Clare House of Children who said some of the children their parents were killed during the recent conflict.

“I met two children who were mentally ill at St Clare because their mother was killed in Lobonok County of Jubek State while they were seeing and that affected them much,” she said.

Ms. Betty said the two children could neither speak nor speak well because blood of their mother poured on them.

Ambassador Moorthy said supporting the children would continue especially in the areas of providing light food and none food items.

“We have many Indian communities in this country, I will consult them so that they help orphans in Juba,” he said.

Among the food and none food items donated by the Embassy included Maize flour, bean, soap, rice, cooking oil and many others.

Director for St. Clare House of Children, Betty Thomas welcomed the initiative by India embassy. She said the house has many challenges and the major one is renting because the landlord has raised the fees up to USD 300 per month as well as school fees that has gone up in private schools.

I used to sleep with them together in my own house but later the Church helped us to rent a house here but it is good to have our own house,” said Betty.

She said there were over 50 children she was taking care of. She said because of small house she had relocated some children in Juba area. “Most of them have no parents but they are trying to love one another,” she added.

The Manager of St. Clare House George Yeno said that there were many orphans in the country.” From time to time we received many guardians who want to bring those children here but we don’t have enough space and house that could accommodate them,” said Yeno.

Clement Keri, one of the children at St. Clare told Juba Monitor that “We really want to study at night but there is no light here. There are other children who are outside there supported by Mama Betty. My appealed to the Embassy is to support us,” said Keri student of Senior Two at Rainbow Secondary school.