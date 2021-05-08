Indian Embassy donates books to Lobonok’s African Institute

The Indian Embassy has donated a set of books relating to Indian arts and culture and books on other common topics to the African Institute for Development and Leadership Studies located at Lobonok county. The institute was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. James WaniIgga, Vice-President on 27 April 2021. The Chancellor Dr. Mogga and CEO of the African institute sent an appeal to Indian Ambassador S.D. Moorthy for help to set up a library for the Institute benefitting the students who are going to pursue the studies in new Institute. Since Government of India is extending lots of assistance to education in South Sudan, Ambassador Moorthy agreed to gift the books from the stock of the Embassy.

The Embassy had also donated some scholastic and sports material for the African institute. The faculty members who accepted the gift thanked Indian Embassy for its generous support and requested more assistance by the way of bringing in teachers from India to teach in their institute. The Chancellor has requested text books on various subjects for the Institute and some scholarships for the South Sudan students to pursue higher studies in India. Ambassador Moorthy has agreed to consider their request. He wished the novel institute of such kind in South Sudan would bring out more talent in the forefront who would help South Sudan’s progress and development in the years to come. Indian Embassy has a plan to set up an Indian Corner at the African Institute.