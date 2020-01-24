jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 24th, 2020
News

Indian company donates bicycles, T-shirts to PoC children

Indian Company, Star Contracting has donated bicycles and T-shirts to the youth club located at PoC Camp in Malakal. When Ambassador Moorthy visited Malakal last month, this request was made by the youth of the club located inside the camp in Malakal.

Lt. Col. Srinivas with UN Mission in Malakal has been rendering humanitarian support to the youth presiding in the PoC Camp. He is teaching cycling, yoga and computer courses to the students residing in the camp. To support his endeavour, the Indian company, Star Contracting donated these items for the benefit of the students of PoC Camp in Malakal.

