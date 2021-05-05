Indian Community’s donation for Covid-19 frontline health workers at JIA

To affirm Indian community’s solidarity with South Sudan health care workers, the Indian Association members donated half million SSP for the benefit of Covid19 frontline staff deployed at JIA. The sum was handed over to Dr Thuou Loi, DG, MOH.

DrLoi has conveyed his gratitude to the Indian community and IASS members for the timely support. He recalled Indian community’s blood donation campaign and other humanitarian welfare activities in Juba and praised Indian community as a model to others.