Indian community urges to support vulnerable people

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India Mr. V. Muraleedharan urged Indian community living in South Sudan to support local vulnerable communities in the country.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, the Minister of State for External Affair Mr. V said that he reaffirmed Indian commitment to support the peace process through implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in the country.

“I acknowledge Indian community uproot, I am delighted to learn that South Sudan have vibrant Indian community of eight hundred engagements of diaspora and the face of love and security concerns. Indian nationals have demonstrated great enterprise spirits,” he said.

He added that India has extended to help the rest of the world by supplying medicines to South Sudan during Covid-19 pandemic. I have learned that Indian community has made a significant contribution to humanitarian assistance through donations of medicines and grain supplies to control covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, India Ambassador to South Sudan, Vishnu Kumar Sharma said that the visit for the Minister of State for External Affairs wouldgive a new momentum to relations between the two countries

“Mr. V Muraleedharan came to the country for his first visit to South Sudan, he met with ggovernment dignitaries as well asIndian Community in Juba. The embassy appreciated people of India and Indian community for their cooperation,” he said.

He added that since outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian community has been active by supporting vulnerable people because South Sudan and India has long ties bilateral relations between two countries.