Indian Community met Mayor of Juba

PRESS RELEASE

Indian business community in Juba along with Indian Ambassador S.D. Moorthy met the Mayor of Juba Moulana Kalisto Lado Faustino Nyigilo Wani. The Indian community members conveyed their warm greetings to the Mayor on his appointment and extended support and cooperation to him for the steps to be taken by the Mayor to promote the trade and other services in Juba. The Indian community is in Juba since 2005 and by their hard work and ethical business dedication, created thousands of employment opportunities for nationals. While appreciating the hard working community, the Mayor praised Indians as neutral and simple people which he had been watching since his young age. He commended the community’s constant services like blood donation campaigns and humanitarian assistance to the local orphanages, blinds’ association and handicapped institutions. He highlighted the Indian community’s recent support to the inmates of Leper colony in Juba.

Mayor Kalisto urged the community to encourage more Indian investment in the country and recommend to the businessmen and firms about the opportunities available in the country since the new Unity Government assured support to investors. The community members expressed their willingness to promote trade and friendly relations between India and South Sudan in the days to come and for the peace and development of their second home, South Sudan.

Ambassador Moorthy briefed the Mayor about Indian scholarships for higher studies and capacity building training courses for government officials. He asked the Mayor to encourage his officials in the City Council to make use of the training facilities offered by the Indian Embassy.