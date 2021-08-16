Indian community commemorate 75th India Independence Day

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Indian community in Juba through support from the Indian embassy led by Ambassador Vishnu Kumar Sharma commemorate 75th India Independence Day under the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav” which roughly translates to Grand celebrations of India’s freedom”

Indian Independence Day is enormously significant national holiday, which marks the seminal moment the nation became independent from the United Kingdom. This was officially declared on 15 August 1947, making this India’s 75th Independence Day.

Speaking to media yesterday, Indian Ambassador to South Sudan Vishnu Kumar Sharma called Indian community to continue help building a brand image for India by contributing to local economy and remaining law abiding citizens.

“I thank all Indian community for their continuous support to the Embassy in organizing various events and assured them of all help from the Embassy. In India when we talk about Juba, most of the people know South Sudan more than Indian contingency who are living under United Nations Mission in South Sudan came to South Sudan,”

He added that the economic impact of the pandemic is as disastrous as its health impact. The government has been concerned about the lower middle classes and the poor, as well as about the small and medium industries. It has been sensitive to the needs of the labour and employers who have been facing hardships due to the lockdowns and movement restrictions. Sensitive to their needs, the government had taken a series of relief measures last year.

He added that this year also, the government had distributed food grains to about 80 people in May and June. This benefit has been extended till Diwali. the government has announced a new stimulus package worth Rupees 6 lakh 28 thousand crore to boost the selected Covid-affected sectors. In particular, it is heartening to note that an amount of Rupees 23 thousand 220 crore is being spent over one year for expansion of medical facilities.

According to India prime Minster Narendra Modi said that India Independence Day is a festival of freedom for us. This was made possible by generations of freedom fighters; some known, many unknown. They made great sacrifices. Today, you and I breathe under free skies thanks to their heroic deeds. I bow in respect to the pious memory of those brave martyrs.

“Our nation, like many others, suffered great injustices and tyranny under foreign rule. What distinguishes India, however, is that the character of our nationalist movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi, was based on the principles of truth and non-violence. He and all other national heroes provided us with an invaluable blueprint to not only liberate the nation from colonial rule, but also to rebuild it. Gandhiji’s struggle was for a return to Indian ethos and for human dignity. Now as we look back to the seventy-five-year journey of our republic, we have reasons to be proud of the considerable distance we have travelled. Gandhiji taught us that slow and steady steps in the right direction are preferable to rapid strides in the wrong direction.

He added that India has won the highest number of medals in the 121 years of its participation in the Olympics. Our daughters have achieved world class excellence in playgrounds overcoming many adversities. Along with sports, epoch-making changes are taking place in the participation and success of women in all walks of life. From higher educational institutions to armed forces, from laboratories to playgrounds, our daughters are making their mark. In this success of our daughters, I see a glimpse of a developed India of the future. I urge every parent to learn from the families of such promising daughters and provide opportunities to their daughters also to explore avenues of growth.