India Minister of External Affairs to meet gov’t officials today

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Ambassador Vishnu Kumar Sharma has confirmed that the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India, Mr V. Muraleedharan will meet government official Wednesday (today) for two days visit the country. His visit is likely to give a new momentum to relations between the two countries

Mr. Muraleedharan came to the country for his first visit to South Sudan and will meet call on the Government dignitaries.

Mr. Muraleedharan will address the Indian Community in Juba and will also interact with Indian entrepreneurs.

The Embassy maintains a cordial relationship with the Indian community in South Sudan and participate in the social gatherings and events organised by them.

India enjoys warm, friendly and cordial relations with South Sudan. Over the years, India has been playing active part in capacity building of the youth of South Sudan. A sizeable number of South Sudanese nationals have attended training courses in India in diverse sectors. The visit is likely to give a new momentum to relations between the two countries.

India has a long-standing relationship with the people of South Sudan.Presently, more than 1000 Indian nationals are residing in South Sudan. Some of them have set up businesses in Juba and others are working in various small sized companies. A considerable number of Indian nationals work in Christian missionary organizations and NGOs in South Sudan. India is the first country to open printing press anddepartmental stores in Juba in early 2006. Periodic free medical camps in the country.