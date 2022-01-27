India is a good friend of South Sudan

South Sudan has been in a strong partnership with India and shared mutual understanding between them since before independence.

A friend in need is a friend indeed, this is significant because of harmony between the people of the two countries. The people of India never complain of any serious crimes by South Sudanese in their country nor have they done anything bad in our country.

The Indians in our country are peaceful and doing their businesses that contribute to the development. The Embassy of india has been offering scholarships for students, short courses and training for government officials and also supporting educational and cultural activities in the country. Companies like Universal Printers which is the biggest printing company within the city -Juba has been the only one doing wide publications of newspapers, magazines, Billboards and books which literally allows the existence of many newspapers that have no Printing machines of their own.

Ganese printers company is also doing the same. It is also another way of providing job opportunities for youths. These are some of the reasons why India should be acknowledged and supported back.

Appreciating the friendship and giving thanks to the people of India is part of our heartfelt contribution to them at this time.

We cannot also forget the great Indian movies acted by inspiring actors and actresses who have entertained not only South Sudanese but the people of the world. The Zee Alwan though it takes the attention of women has been and still a hobby which makes them happy during hard times of domestic violence and crisis.

India has been and still a great country in Africa known for it’s geographical beauty and natural features, culture, religion and unforgettable scholars.

Africa countries especially South Sudan should acknowledge the contributions that India has made in terms of education and health sector.

Many South Sudanese students got fully funded scholarships to study in the best Universities in India and patients in need of medical treatment also have got best hospitals.

India has a longstanding relationship with the people of South Sudan starting with Development Assistance Partnership. During a Oslo Donors Conference in 2005, India announced a grant of 10 million US dollars for infrastructure, capacity Building and social programs which includes construction of hospital.

There was also donations of life saving drugs through South Sudan’s Ministry of Health and Relief and Rehabilitation Commission and also in 2020 the Government of India donated 70MT of food aids consisting wheat flour, rice and sugar to the flood affected people of South Sudan.

Other development assistance initiatives such as ICCR Scholarships and Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Training Slots:

India, officially the Republic of India (Hindi: Bhārat Gaṇarājya),[23] is a country in South Asia. It is the seventh-largest country by area, the second-most populous country, and the most populous democracy in the world.

South Sudanese wish Indians a victorious Republic Day which is a national holiday in India, when the country marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.