jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, January 27th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialIndia is a good friend of South Sudan
Editorial

India is a good friend of South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

South Sudan has been in a strong partnership with India and shared mutual understanding between them since before independence.

A friend in need is a friend indeed, this is significant because of harmony between the people of the two countries. The people of India never complain of any serious crimes by South Sudanese in their country nor have they done anything bad in our country.

The Indians in our country are peaceful and doing their businesses that contribute to the development. The Embassy of india has been offering scholarships for students, short courses and training for government officials and also supporting educational and cultural activities in the country. Companies like Universal Printers which is the biggest printing company within the city -Juba has been the only one doing wide publications of newspapers, magazines, Billboards and books which literally allows the existence of many newspapers that have no Printing machines of their own.

Ganese printers company is also doing the same. It is also another way of providing job opportunities for youths. These are some of the reasons why India should be acknowledged and supported back.

Appreciating the friendship and giving thanks to the people of India is part of our heartfelt contribution to them at this time.

We cannot also forget the great Indian movies acted by inspiring actors and actresses who have entertained not only South Sudanese but the people of the world. The Zee Alwan though it takes the attention of women has been and still a hobby which makes them happy during hard times of domestic violence and crisis. 

India has been and still a great country in Africa known for it’s geographical beauty and natural features, culture, religion and unforgettable scholars.

Africa countries especially South Sudan should acknowledge the contributions that India has made in terms of education and health sector.

Many South Sudanese students got fully funded scholarships to study in the best Universities in India and patients in need of medical treatment also have got best hospitals.

India has a longstanding relationship with the people of South Sudan starting with Development Assistance Partnership. During a Oslo Donors Conference in 2005,  India announced a grant of 10 million US dollars for infrastructure, capacity Building and social programs which includes construction of hospital.

There was also donations of life saving drugs through South Sudan’s Ministry of Health and Relief and Rehabilitation Commission and also in 2020 the Government of India donated 70MT of food aids consisting wheat flour, rice and sugar to the flood affected people of South Sudan.

Other development assistance initiatives such as ICCR Scholarships and Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Training Slots:

India, officially the Republic of India (Hindi: Bhārat Gaṇarājya),[23] is a country in South Asia. It is the seventh-largest country by area, the second-most populous country, and the most populous democracy in the world.

South Sudanese wish Indians a victorious Republic Day which is a national holiday in India, when the country marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Government investigation should bring solutions

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Reports from rightful sources, at least 32 people, including children, have been killed during armed raids in South Sudan’s eastern Jonglei state, this is according to the United Nations. Among the dead were three children who drowned in a river while trying to escape, the UN Mission in South Sudan said in a statement on Tuesday. The whole country is mourning this great lost. Recently, it was publicly announced that there is an investigation going on which was initiated by the government to dig out about the bandits that carried...
Editorial

SSP 800,000, A SMILE IN ALREADY FULL POCKET

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
In this country, if you look into the mirror, you don’t see the same picture. Everything is fake and the true information is always what has not been told. The MPs of this country have proven to be more important than our hard-working teachers and doctors and yes they are doing nothing in their offices. The president sometimes should first think before he signs whatever is presented before him. The MPs are not special enough that they should be given remunerations close to one million when the majority of our...
Editorial

A LOT OF UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang I don’t belong to the school of thought that this country is young and that it doesn’t know what is happening. Yes, it is young but it was raped before her tenth birthday. The blood that has been spilled and young lives that still cries out for forgiveness will never spare us. I am a young person but I still don’t know where I belong. I am doing my best for my country and her people and the country is doing nothing for me. I don’t...
Editorial

ECSS LEADERSHIP MUST QUEL JONGLEI RELIGIOUS WAR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
ECSS LEADERSHIP MUST QUEL JONGLEI RELIGIOUS WAR Since last year, Jonglei Internal Province (JIP) of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) has been in chaos following the replacement of Bishop Reuben Akurdid Ngong Akurdid with Bishop Moses Anur Ayom. Bishop Reuben Akurdid refused to vacate the church warning the newly appointed Bishop Moses Anur to face consequences if he attempts to step into the church and went further to file a case against the appointing authority in which Dr. Justin BadiArama, the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South...
error: Content is protected !!