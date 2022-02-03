India Gov’t availed 20 scholarships for 2022-2023

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Embassy of India led by ambassador Vishnu Kumar Sharma earlier presented its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation that Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has allotted twenty Scholarships for South Sudanese nationals for the academic year 2022-2023 under the Africa Scholarship scheme to pursue higher education.

One of the major activities of the ICCR is its scholarship program. The ICCR annually offers about 3365 scholarships under 24 scholarship schemes. In India, around 4750 foreign students are currently studying India under various scholarship schemes. The students are in undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs as well as in professional courses such as engineering, pharmacy, accountancy, business administration, and management. Scholarships are also given for learning Indian dance, music, painting, sculpture.

India has long-standing relations with the people of South Sudan. In December 1975 the President of India, Shri Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed visited Sudan and addressed the Regional Peoples’ Assembly in Juba. Almost the entire population of Juba had turned out to welcome him. An assessment by the Embassy in Khartoum stated: On the whole, the visit to Juba made it evident that the Southern Sudanese have a deeper respect for India.

Also, India was one of the first countries to recognize Independent South Sudan and Hon’ble Vice President of India Shri Mohammad Hamid Ansari attended the Independence Day celebrations in Juba in July 2011.

Last year, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan pay an official visit to Sudan and South Sudan for his first visit to both countries.

He addresses the Indian Community in Juba and will interact with Indian entrepreneurs there. MoS will also pay a visit to a hospital of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba run by Doctors of the Indian Army.