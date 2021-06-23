jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021
India Celebrated seventh International Yoga Day

PRESS RELEASE

        The Indian community and Indian Battalion personnel under UNMISS based in Juba joined the International community in celebrating the 7th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the theme “‘Yoga for well-being’ on 21 June 2021 at Malakal.

  Speaking on the occasion, Shri S.K. Rajoria, Charge d’ Affaires said Yoga was an ancient science originated in India for physical, mental and spiritual practices.  The 21 June was adopted by the United Nations (UN) in 2015 to be the Yoga Day.  It has been celebrated as the IDY every year on June 21st all over the world with different themes.   The theme of this year’s Yoga Day is “Yoga for Well-Being”.

He added that Yoga provide people with arrays of benefits, not only for physical health but also for mental and spiritual health. It also reduces stress and depression. Yoga helps in treatment of many diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and many more.  It is good for inner peace.  He stressed on its importance especiallyduring COVID-19 Pandemic for building the immunity which is key against Corona Virus. 

     Mr. Ravi Prakash, Chairman, Indian Association in South Sudan also spoke on the occasion.  He outlined the physical and psychological benefits of regular Yoga practice.   The Indian Battalion (INDBATT-1) based at Malakal deployed in United Nations Mission in South Sudan also celebrated 7th International Yoga Day on 21.06.21.  

