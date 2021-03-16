Increased Covid-19 cases registered stands at 64

By Yiep Joshep Lueth

The Ministry of health has registered 64 new cases of Covid-19 as the country positivity rate continues to drop since Mid-January.

The Positive cases were screened out of 549 samples tested on 14 March 2021.

The daily updates from the ministry of health also indicated that 71 sampleswere yet to undergo testing in various laboratories in the country.

Meanwhile threecases have been admitted under severe conditions in the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU).

The number of recovered cases stands at 7,906 as total of confirmed cases in the country shot to 9,554

No death case has been registered within the last 24 hours, while cumulative death cases remained at 104.

The report also stated that 1044 contacts are still under follow up while 727 had been reached bringing cumulative number of contacts followed to 13,813.

The Ministry of Health urged the public to observe the rules of social distancing, wearing of face covering and other health measures set by the president and the High-Level Task Force.

Under the current partial lockdown, face mask wearing are mandatory and offenders faces up to 6,000 SSP.

The Ministry of Health called on the general public to report any case to the nearest facility where necessary action would be taken as they cautioned the public to continue to observe the instruction of health authorities.