jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
HomeNewsIncreased Covid-19 cases registered stands at 64
News

Increased Covid-19 cases registered stands at 64

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Yiep Joshep Lueth

The Ministry of health has registered 64 new cases of Covid-19 as the country positivity rate continues to drop since Mid-January.

The Positive cases were screened out of 549 samples tested on 14 March 2021.

The daily updates from the ministry of health also indicated that 71 sampleswere yet to undergo testing in various laboratories in the country.

Meanwhile threecases have been admitted under severe conditions in the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU).

The number of recovered cases stands at 7,906 as total of confirmed cases in the country shot to 9,554  

No death case has been registered within the last 24 hours, while cumulative death cases remained at 104.

The report also stated that 1044 contacts are still under follow up while 727 had been reached bringing cumulative number of contacts followed to 13,813.

The Ministry of Health urged the public to observe the rules of social distancing, wearing of face covering and other health measures set by the president and the High-Level Task Force.

Under the current partial lockdown, face mask wearing are mandatory and offenders faces up to 6,000 SSP.

The Ministry of Health called on the general public to report any case to the nearest facility where necessary action would be taken as they cautioned the public to continue to observe the instruction of health authorities.

You Might Also Like

News

SEVEN-States set for service delivery

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Seven states governments are set to begin undertaking developmental activities, improve social services, strengthen security and ease economic hardships on the citizens including the long cherished peace. In February, President Kiir began issuing a series of decrees appointing officials from parties to the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolutions of conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS). Each state received 17 Minsters, 5 advisors to the governor, 30 members of independent commissions and varied numbers of county commissioners, marking full formation of executivebody of the R-TGoNU at the...
error: Content is protected !!