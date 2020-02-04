INCLUDE MORE WOMEN IN UNITY GOVERNMENT FOR LONG LASTING PEACE

By: Dominic Kango Amos (Guest)

I was surprised last week during the launch of the “Born to Lead Campaign” that the issues of women are side-lined in the Revitalized Peace Agreement as claimed by some women. The failure by the two South Sudan Arch-rivals to reach consensus on key issues in the R-ARCISS is worrying and many concerned citizens express disenchantment all day long. Yes, it is understandable that these two outstanding issues-the security arrangements and the number of states remain the bone of contentions and therefore forms the benchmark for lasting peace. However, I think that the issue of women in the upcoming government if not handled with care, may as well create a loophole in sustaining the unity government.

While South Sudanese women have made significant efforts to achieve peace throughout the era of political conflicts in South Sudan, their significant contributions are said to have been under-recognized and under-represented in key leadership positions. Women have participated at some points as combatants, peacemakers, peace advocates, caregivers, and humanitarian actors as part of the movement to create a better country for all.

Though women are equally the victims of conflicts in South Sudan, it is evident that they are not equal partakers of the decisions that affect the country as reflected in the 100 days extension before the formation of the Unity Government. The Unity Government will only last longer if more women are involved in the full implementation and decision-making process. Based on earlier agreements like the CPA and ARCISS, which both failed, women were largely excluded from the formal negotiations and power distribution peace processes in South Sudan. Much as there are evidences to support the narrative that the involvement of women leads to better and more durable outcomes, It is also women’s right to participate in public affairs, including peace processes as the situation demands.

I support women’s crucial engagement in South Sudan’s peace efforts because women have a greater understanding of the factors that support the process, the limitations of the political decisions on socio-economic factors and the need for meaningful contributions on gender and broader aspects of security and governance. With South Sudan having the highest mortality rate in the world, many women in key leadership positions can influence policies that stop harmful practices, like an early child and forced marriages that has many devastating consequences – it increases girls’ risk of death or complications during pregnancy

I call on the parties to the agreement to engage women as direct representatives at the negotiation table, head of delegations, in the presidency, and as key ministers. Barriers to stop women’s participation in peace process are numerous and usually raised by other women.

The 35 percent increment to women in the R-ARCISS should reflect across all sectors when the Unity Government is formed 3 weeks later. Women should be given mandate to educate other women about the peace process as they are key to reaching and transforming lives and building resilience in communities. Donors should also ensure they fund initiatives that promote connections and coalition between women’s movements and organizations.

South Sudan’s leaders should commit to achieving this quota and ensuring that women play an active role in achieving peace and governing the country.Against my practical view on a practical solution,the region and international community should ensure this is effectively implemented and consider progress in monitoring implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, which might not materialise.

The most unfortunate thing about women’s percentage in agreements is that women are not responsible for their quota. This was evident in the CPA where 25 percent was allocated to women but the decision to select who to occupy this percentage was not up to women. Therefore, unqualified women were handpicked by whoever and assigned roles that they were not able to deliver as expected.

It will be unwise for me to conclude my submission without citing the limitations of these thoughts.

For this to really work, I am ignorant of the statistics of women who are actively involved in politics save those who make “Noise” in Civil Societies Coalitions. It is one thing to be in Civil Society to advocate and another thing to be in Political parties where decisions are really taken. Advocacy group is different for Decision making group. I will not be surprised again if women are not assigned key roles in SSOA, and other important sectors due to their absence and incompetence.

I am aware that dealing with women have serious limitations. The few South Sudanese women who have the competency can hardly make 35 percent in every quota. National issues require competencies and these competencies are only manifested in the few privileged women in Juba who had the chance to attain some quality education. These women have formed organizations and created campaigns that attract funding to these organizations. First, they benefit directly as so-called women leaders and their families. You see them on social media and TV. The same faces appear in every workshop and training within the country and abroad. They attend all sorts of international conferences in the name of women and therefore, I wonder how the woman in Pibor, Akobo and Ezo can be equated to the same. Speaking of competencies, these Out-of-Juba women are said to be delivering at their own capacities.