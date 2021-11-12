In rising to the top, Irene Ayaa took lessons from Alfred Taban

AYEN ACHOL DENG

In the days following the outbreak of fighting in Juba, in July 2016, Alfred Taban was jailed over an opinion article that he wrote, leading to frantic calls to free him. Delegations went to National Security Service. Among those was Irene Ayaa.

“One of the national security personnel said he liked Alfred Taban because he always told the truth,” Ayaa recalls five years later. “From that moment I realized that everybody likes the truth. They can arrest you for the truth but, deep inside, they like the truth.”

Popularly known as Alfred, had been elected chairperson of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan, a media organizations membership organization, in 2014, where he would interface with Ayaa, who had followed his reporting on Southern Sudan affairs for the BBC.

Ayaa remembers a brave and friendly person. “He didn’t put himself high, but he always brought himself down to the level of the person he was interacting with,” Ayaa says. “From him, I learned how to be brave, confront situations, stand for the truth, however difficult. I learned that standing on truth is always right. When you tell the truth, even if people don’t like it today, they would like it tomorrow.

Taban had replaced veteran journalist Jacob Akol at the same time that another veteran journalist, Nhial Bol, who was elected AMDISS Board secretary, giving Ayaa the chance to learn from seasoned journalists and, years later, walk in those journalists’ footsteps regarding expansion of media space in the country.

As a young staffer taking notes at the AMDISS Board meetings, Ayaa learned to appreciate diplomacy from Akol. “He is a person who is very diplomatic. He cares so much about his words, he cares so much about professionalism. He said advocacy is about diplomacy. You have to select your words very well, and you have to be diplomatic.”

And she learned action from Bol. “When he wants something done, he wants it today, not tomorrow. And he could go to any office; he doesn’t follow bureaucracy in offices. He would just say, ‘I want to see so and so and I want it now;we need to do this and we need to do it today. He is an action man’.”

Now playing key roles in media development as chair of the Female Journalists Network, Principal of the Media Development Institute, and presidential appointee to the Media Authority Board, Ayaa had joined the Association for Media Development in South Sudan as a young media development officer, playing mostly a media monitoring role at a time of intense lobbying efforts for the media laws. The AMDISS Board beamed with accomplished media veterans, including names, such as Veronica Lucy, Juba Post’ Charles Rehan, and New Times Richard Mogga, and Sudan Insight’s John Gachie.

“The reason I am today is because of them,” Ayaa says. “AMDISS of yesterday built the AMDISS of today. Even government, through the ministry of Information, they refer people who want to know more about the media sector to AMDISS because of the strength that AMDISS has because of those personalities that we had. They laid a good foundation for AMDISS. Even when most have left, people like us who they have mentored are building on what they put together.”

At a time of intense lobbying for the government to pass the media laws, including the Access to Information Law, impacted her outlook. Gachie always extolled the virtue of humanizing advocacy.

“Security personnel are also human; Take a risk and meet them about what you want. Then, explain the issue in a manner that they understand because all of us have a common goal of bringing peace to South Sudan,” Ayaa says.

But one needs to build and constantly water these relationships. “Sometimes, you also have to visit them, make them friends. Don’t just go to people when you need help from them. Check on them, how they are doing. You are advocating even for them because they also need to be able to express themselves.

The bills were once presumed lost. Parliament officials said that the bills had been sent to the president. The presidency announced the bills were never received. “The bills were somewhere on the way to the president’s office.”

Apparently, some people didn’t like some articles within the bills. For instance, defamation was changed from a civil to a criminal issue. But media activists understood that advocacy was a gradual process. “You may demand something today, but you won’t get it today, you don’t get it this year, and, may be, you won’t get it when you are still alive, but your children will get it,” Ayaa says.

In the end, AMDISS finally got the president to accent to the bills. “The skill that have helped me succeed in my job isapproach — I am a very humble person and my approach is humble. I’m able to deal with all kinds of people, including difficult ones.”

But media and media advocacy were never her childhood dreams. She didn’t have concrete dreams. But her father influenced most of her way of life. “My dad didn’t go far in education, but he is a person who was born a leader. He had strong leadership skills. Sometimes, after dinner we would sit so that he tells us stories, talks to us about how we should live people, help people, how to read, how to write. I used to like writing. Sometimes, I could go even write on the toilet walls. Everywhere you could find my name.”

She never stopped learning, juggling work, family, and school to earn a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and a certificate in media management. “Always discover what you love and what you can do best and build technicality in those areas,” Ayaa says. “Nobody can bring down a technical person.”

In 2019, the Board of AMDISS named her the Principal of the Media Development Institute. Established in 2014, South Sudan’s premier journalism training center has graduated five cohorts, recruited in a highly competitive selection process for anine-month journalism certificate program.

But in 2018, contracted briefly by Journalists for Human Rights as a gender media mentor in seven radio stations, she realized that the problems beset by journalists are extreme. There were hardly any female journalists in the institutions. Women were hardly covered because, the male journalists told her, women issues are better covered by women journalists. The few female journalists were demoralized, had a lot of family issues.

Ayaa met other media women leaders and managers, Mary Ajith, Josephine Achiro, and Ann Namiriano and found out that the three also had similar plans to do something. She then called a meeting of female journalists, hence the founding of the Female Journalists’ Network (FJN) to empower female journalists through training and to promote gender equality in and through the media.As FJN interim chair, Ayaainitiated a young women mentorship program where accomplished women have breakfast conversations with young journalists.

“I don’t like anyone who looks down upon a woman or anyone who treats a woman as an object. I am a mother, a wife and a sister and I embrace the fact that I am a woman,” Ayaa says.

Ayaa has dedicated herself to advocacy for the media, working often worked until the last day of labor. She is a mother of three – one fell sick after vaccination, dying two days later.

“When it is time for work I have to do all my responsibilities; I list all my tasks until I finish,” says Ayaa. “At home, as a wife and a mother, I must have time for the children, cook food, go to funerals and family meetings; if you don’t go they (the family) will say you are proud, I always balance my time.”

LAST WORD

Her advice to women?

“Be leaders, not bosses: when some are criticized, they become arrogant.Take criticism the way you take appreciation. As women, let us stop jealousy among ourselves. Let us, instead, encourage each other as that is the only way to prosper. Women should train themselves to become hard-working and take responsibility. Women should be good leaders when they are given positions of leadership. A leader is not a boss; a leader is someone who ensures that people one leads feel their presence. A leader is like a teacher; a teacher must guide people and must open up so others can share ideas.”