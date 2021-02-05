IMPOSED-Again one month lockdown

By Gilo Jr. Okwata

The government has reimposed partial lockdown and banned all social gatherings such as sporting events, religious gatherings and cultural events.

In a Press Release on Wednesday signed by the Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein AbdelbagiAkol, the National Taskforce on Covid-19 said that the ban came as a result of recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the country which in essence act as precautionary measures for the public safety.

“The taskforce onCovid-19 is hereby putting in place measures; ban on social gatherings such as sporting events, religious events including Sunday Church prayer, Salat Al Juma –Mosque prayers, funerals, weddings ceremonies and political events,” the statement reads.

It also included closure of all preschools, schools, universities, institutions of learning except classes scheduled for examinations which would require strict adherence to protection measures, closure of all businesses which attract crowd such as shisha stalls, bars, nightclubs, day parties, betting, cards and dominos. Restaurants and tea places must strictly adhere to Covid-19 measures, failure to do so would be met with an indefinite closure.

In addition, the document reads, “both private and public sectors to make provision to allow the non-essential staff to stay home on paid leave or alternate their staff in shifts. Limiting bus and taxi passenger load to half capacity, restricting rickshaw to two passengers and boda-boda to cargo transport or strictly one person as long as there is a mask.”

It also stated that Council of Ministers shall conduct extraordinary meetings with strict protective measures,mandatory wearing of masks, strict social distancing and avoid handshake. All Uniform forces must strictly follow Covid-19 measures.

Airports and flights countrywide shall observe strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and all the incoming passengers’flights must have free test certificates.

In April 2020, the government imposed the first partial lockdown following the drastic rise of the cases. Since early last 2020, the cumulative number of cases confirmed so far is 4267, with 3634 recoveries and 66 death. In May, 2020 government relaxed some of the restrictions on bars, markets and regional flights to resume their operations while adhering to guidelines such as testing, wearing of facemasks and applying sanitizers.

This recent partial lockdown came as 37 more cases were confirmed in the last twenty-four hours.