Importance of musicians and politicians

By Akol Arop Akol

Starting with the title, there are similarities between musicians and politicians, one thing in common between the two groups is the inspiration of the supporters or followers to be hopeful and aim more in life.

Musicians are the legends of change in the society, they made sure music is used as a weapon to fight the social and political injustices and also restore the cultural values and appreciate the diversity.

Musicians have done great work and still making great impact on the societies today, and we can see today in church, Bars, Cars, weddings or even funerals; songs are played for courage and morale. What if musicians never existed what would people do when daily life is full of stress, worries and temptations?

The presence of musicians means we are given volunteer teachers to teach us and to let us fully understand what life is and its hardships; this makes us more vigilant and prepared to face the battle in this World. The World is a field of different wars with different valuables and invisible enemies such as diseases, hunger and evil possessions. Here, musicians have helped to motivate music fans emotionally and psychologically.

Politicians in the similar way are cheerleaders who lead by example and encourage people to work hard and keep their hopes alive. They encourage people to follow their passions and achieve their dreams. Politicians are like the moon that shines at night and the supporters who are like stars also join and give light to the World.

As the World is not fair, the leaders see where the problem is and try to make right path or break through thorny bushes of life to create a way for the fellow people to follow.

Therefore, the politicians and musicians are doing similar role which is important for the society. Musicians are the voices of the voiceless, the legs of the cripple, the eyes of the blind and the drivers that carry people to their final destinations of their dreams.

Imagine a World without musicians and politicians to lead us, can we really know our rights, duties and create ways of living?

In the next part of this article, I will talk about how musicians contributed more than politicians in form of emotional motivation and liberation from depression.