Saturday, July 10th, 2021
Editorial

IMPLEMENT DIRECTIVES ON SALARY INCREMENT

The directive by President Kiir for the increment of civil servants salaries by 100 percent margin should be implemented without delay. The directive was given yesterday when the head of state addressed the nation from his office during the tenth Independence Day celebration. He directed the ministries concerned to effect the directive immediately and outlined the source of generating funds which is 5000barrels of oil a day and which would cover salaries and operation. The directive should be implemented since civil servants have had to go through a number of problems with little pay which do not come on time. Some have gone for more than six to eight months without being paid. These people have families to take care of. By delaying the little they have been getting mean they have to look for other means of survival, sometime ending up in questionable deals. It is appropriate that even if the salary is little but should be paid on time and for that matter consistently. It is not the first time such directives are given but those charged with the implementation failing to do their parts. The plight of the public servants should not be taken for granted and any matter at hand to take them off the hook and move them a step forward should be taken seriously if and when the chance availed itself. The Ministry of Finance will be on the microscope being monitor to see how long it will take them to make the public servant be seen to be smiling to the banks once again.  They have been in tears far too long and must come out of it now that the leadership has given the directive to get them out of the wood where they have been without any hope in sight. The hope and the solution is in sight with the 5000 barrel of oil a day meant to cushion their long suffering of delayed salary payments.

