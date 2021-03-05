Impaired musician plans to meet Achai Wiir

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A visually impaired musician in the Country has appealed to knock the door of Achai Wiir for support.

Earlier this week, agroup of visually impaired musicians reported that thenovel coronavirus has affected the country’s music industry.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the visually impaired Musician Peter MabakMayakcommonly known as “Mr. Widden” said that he tried to knock the door ofMsAchai-Wiir but there is no way to meet her,life has become difficult to manageever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

“As someone talented in music, I was motivated to sing after listening to songs by Gordon Koang and Paulino Mesaka and others who are visually impaired like me. I managed to overcome all likelihoods as I began singing because I knew that disability was not inability. We visually impaired musicians make a living by holding shows. But since government’sban on social gatherings, wedding, night club due to coronavirus, life has become very difficult,”

He added that hestartedhis music career when he was just 10 years old, but due to financial situation in the country, hecould not record any of the songs. I started recording in 2015 after Ireceived a support from well-wishers. Now, lots of songs are to be recorded, but I had no support and cannot by myself raise 8,000 SSP per a song,” Widden narrated.

Widen urged the government and organizations to intervene by supporting the visually impaired artists in the country.