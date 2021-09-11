Impact of data protection

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday, the Information Communication Technology for Development (ICT4D} Network in partnership with the National Communications Authority (NCA} organized a one day workshop to discuss data protection draft bill. During the presentation, it was said that one of the aims of the workshop was to give awareness on data protection. Data is getting in government institutions and others to be protected. It is the mandate of government officials to keep data in a better way as it is the property of the government.

Data can be released for important purpose by the responsible people take care of it. If it is used in a wrong way, it will lose its meaning and the person who spread the allegation will face the law. You cannot use information without the knowledge of the responsible people.

On the other hand, it is the right of public to know information which is for them. To have knowledge on what the law requires them to know and what is for the government records.

However, Participants shared information and challenges they were facing in collecting data.

Sometimes, authorities refused data to journalists and said that it was not for public consumption.

In that regards, it was better to differentiate between data that was for public and the one for office records. And to know the law that allows security to access information at the printing press, otherwise what was happening was illegal for the reason that there was no understanding between management of the print media houses and security at the printing press.

It was likewise found that journalists were threaten through telephone calls due to information they were releasing. Such situation needs to be stopped for better working relationship in the country.

In 2019 ICT4D Network with the support fromNCA and UNESCO initiated drafting of the Data protection Bill and several consultation workshops were conducted to gather views from stakeholders. It was on this note that they were honored to have another discussion this year.

May God bless us all.