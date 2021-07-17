jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, July 17th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialIMMORALITY OF THE HIGHEST ORDER
Editorial

IMMORALITY OF THE HIGHEST ORDER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Something is terribly wrong in the world today with so many abnormal things happening which do not fit to be associated with human nature. It is against the normal nature for a man to marry another man and a woman to do so although some people want us to believe that some of the people practicing such activities are normal human beings. I read with shock that there is a man in Adjumani in Uganda who has twice pretended to be a woman and got married in those two different occasions and dates, only for the would be expecting husbands to discover that what they had actually married was a man like themselves after each stayed or lived the him (her) for a period of time. In another incident an Indian man is suing his in laws for duping him into marry a man in the pretext that he was a lady. The couple stayed for two months without to close contact of a man and a wife and the Indian man was not like the Adjumani, men. Him he took the so called wife to doctors, gynecologists, for testing and confirmation of the continuous excuse of being in her period just like the case of the lady across the borders who got away with the same excuses. But this one here was unlucky because the long arm of the law caught up with him and he is now under custody being investigated for the offence. What beats all logic is why someone of sound mind if it is, and mature should choose cheat their ways in the society and to do things that were not normal in human life. Sometime there are matters that makes us tongue-tied. It gives some of us as parents’ sleepless nights. How would this happen and why should even some parents encourage their children to do some impossible things like these. It is clearly written and we have been told that so many ugly and unbelievable things will be happening that are not natural to human beings. These are just but two things of similar nature happening in different parts of the world and that brings back to inner thinking whether parents do really follow what their children are doing as they grow up or could it be the level of poverty faced by some families. Whatever the reason(s), the world needs to pray honestly to God to forgive our sins. It is a world polluted with sins from one corner to another including the coronavirus pandemic. The creator had balanced his act when we were coming out of the womb. He had planned that man will marry a woman and a woman married to a man no shortcut and no other ways. Why then should a man pretend to change his sex and chat his ways into marrying another man without the knowledge of the “husband.” It is immoral and unacceptable

You Might Also Like

Editorial

ILLEGAL LOGGERS MUST FACE THE LAW OF THE LAND

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The warning from Central Equatoria State to the organized forces to stop illegal logging is not something new that will change act of those illegal cutting down trees without giving a hoot and a holler. The National Ministry of Environment has and again sounded the warning over the illegal logging and charcoal burning in the forest which was detrimental to forest protection.It is not only logging that is being the issue here. The issues who are behind the activities. Who is protecting the loggers and why. The original timbers from...
Editorial

ENVIONMENTAL REVOLUTION AT WORK

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Environmental revolution seems to be taking root in the continent. At home, the leadership recently announced that in the coming ten years the country will have planted 100 million trees to make it one of the greenest nation in the continent after Ethiopia which had already surpassed China and India once considered to be the world’s leading countries in tree planting. Before the announcement could be swallowed another program by the President Kiir and Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia is set to come...
Editorial

IDPs DESERVE TO BE IN PERMANENT HOMES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
While it is appreciated that there are organizations out there helping or assisting the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees from all walks, a permanent solution to their future must be found. They are not displaced or became refugees because they wanted. Circumstances beyond their control contributed to their present status. This is why while being assisted, the government should come out with a permanent workable solution to have them settle properly and appropriately in the country they all know as their permanent home. Is there any reason now for...
error: Content is protected !!