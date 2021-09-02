jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, September 2nd, 2021
Immigration suspends ‘silent search’ for aliens

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration has suspended crackdown on foreigners staying in the country without immigration documents in operation dubbed ‘silent search’ that has been ongoing for past week.

The immigration department has been on “Silent search” or home to home search for illegal aliens livingwithout work or stay permit in the country.

Last month, Ugandans living in the country, raised their concern over the way they were being mistreated or over charged by immigration officers who were searching for illegal aliens.

This followed by a request from Ugandan Embassy in Juba to the department to reduce work, residence permit and visa fees.

However, the immigration in Juba replied by giving Ugandans three months to register and process their visa, work permit and their temporary stay permit.

While addressing the heads of eight zones for silent reach officers, Gen. AtemMarolBiar,Director General for Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration suspended the home to home search for foreigners in the country.

He said searching for foreigners to register by force would not help as it was forcing some foreigners to leave the country in fear.

“I want to say from now onward, you suspend silent searchfor foreigners the way you are doing before, what you should do now is to engage with their community leaders. Talk to their community leaders so that they talk to their people,” Gen. Marol told the officers.

He added that “This is the second modality we are going to use, you engage their community leaders, or their Embassies, and it will be through them to tell them the right thing to do.”

Gen. Marol further urged the immigration officers to be polite, respectful while dealing with the public. 

