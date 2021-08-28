jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 28th, 2021
Editorial

IMMIGRATION SHOULD HANDLE SILENT SEARCH WITH DIGNITY

While it is appreciated that the Immigration department is doing a splendid work in controlling and authenticating the flow of immigrants, Some of Atem Marol Biar’s men and women have turned into night terror gang. The way they are arresting and chasing foreigners suspected not to be having stickers in the recent operation dubbed “silent Search” does not conform to the standard of handling human beings. Still some have made it a habit to make maximum money through sticking the stickers in the passport. The immigration department did not give timeframe for the silent search and did not publicly mention how much this would cost. Some aliens have ended up parting with up to 20,000 SSP but being given receipt of 6,000 SSP. Nightand door to door searches have now become the order of the day. These charges are truly abnormal and it is the duty of the department to give foreigners timeframe or limit to register in this newly introduced method of exorbitant tax collection.  What these foreigners have asked for is for them to be given guidelines and a fee limit for immigration documents. The method being applied now is discouraging and shying away serious investors who should be encouraged instead of being pushed away. The question being asked is why should the exercise be extended far to the middle or past that time of the night? Why wake people who are sleeping in the name of sticker which can be done in a more gentle and appropriate manner. It’s the only simple and possible way of pruning out the bad from the good. The department should not use excessive force to collect taxes from foreigners and should go about their businesses knowing that they are dealing with human beings that need to be respected until proven otherwise. Not all foreigners should be labeled criminals.

