Immigration officers warned against cheating citizens out of money

By Lodu William Odiya

The Director General of the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration has warned officers against collectingcharges from the citizens who are processing identity documents.

The warning comes after a number of complaints from citizens who say they are asked by immigration police officers to pay 100 US dollars to get emergency travel documents.

Lieutenant General Atem Marol Biar, the director general said officers who cheat citizens will be punished severely.

“I don’t want anybody to be cheated, if somebody ask you for 100 USD, I am here you come to me and report them,” the immigration boss said, adding that the act might have emerged due to shortage of materials for printing which stalled production of passports and national identity cards.

“Some people come in a hurry and give $200 to the people printing so that they get the documents. But now passports are there, everything is available let them not be cheated again,” he added.

General Biar revealed that three officers accused cheating citizens out of money have been put behind bars and awaiting trial.

“There are three officers at the national security here, their court sitting are still going on.

“If you compare our passport the price is six dollars that is 2,500 SSP. In Uganda and Kenya is 100 USD and in America is $150,” Biar added.