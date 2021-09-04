Immigration officers to be trained on border management

By Bida Elly David

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) has offered to train South Sudanese high-ranking officers from the department of immigration services on human trafficking, smuggling as well as document examination, the Immigration Chief Atem Marol Biar said.

He added that the training would prepare the immigration for reopening of the borders between Sudan and South Sudan slated for October 1, for the first time in 11 years.

“We are preparing now for reopening of borders between Sudan and South Sudan in October. We went to Khartoum recently to attend the training conducted by the IOM and the same training will also be conducted this month in South Sudan,” Marol said.

The Sudan’s reformist Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and South Sudan President Salva Kiir said in a joint statement last month that their borders would be opened at four crossings to allow free movement of people and transportation of goods.

Eelier,South Sudan and Sudan closed most of the traders and communities out of the two countries.

The borders were closed in 2011 when relations deteriorated after the south seceded following a long civil war, taking with it three quarters of the country’s oil.

However, in January 2016, the former President Omar Hassan al-Bashir of Sudan ordered the opening of his country’s border with South Sudan but this did not last.

A senior police officer disclosed that Hamdok and Kiir also agreed on the use of travel documents in the two countries.

“This will help those who may not afford passport to travel to Sudan or South Sudan. The travel document is cheaper than the passport and it can be issued within one minute,” he said.

He revealed that the Sudanese Minister for Interior had already issued a ministerial order which allowed South Sudanese to use travel documents when traveling to Sudan.