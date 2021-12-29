Immigration nabs former MP Animu over ‘Nationality issue’

By William Madouk Garang

Former MP at National Legislative Assembly Afekuru Animu Risasi is reportedly detained in alien custody by Directorate of Immigration, Passport & Nationality over ‘Nationality issue’.

Afekuru Aka Animu Athiei was appointed as an MP for the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly but her appointment was later revoked by the president on the allegation that she is a foreigner.

According to police, Animu was arrested because she obtained dual citizenship for Uganda and South Sudan as such, the immigration department was investigating the authenticity of her citizenship.

In a phone interview with Juba Monitor, the Deputy Police mouthpiece, Brig-Gen. James Dak Karlo confirmed that Animu was detained by the Immigration department and not national security.

“She [Animu] was not arrested by national security but she’s arrested by Directorate of Immigration, Passport and Nationality she’s in custody at Kololo, alien custody. She will be handed to Ugandan Embassy, I think today and then will be deported back to Uganda,” Karlo said.

“They[immigration] are taking her information because she has South Sudanese passport and nationality, she has dual citizenship [Uganda & South Sudan]. So, the immigration department wants to investigate, “he added.

He added that dual nationality is allowed but it has to be verified before that person scot-free adding that some people obtain passports illegally and they might abuse the country’s image.

On other hand, in a phone interview from Kampala Uganda, Stephen Nelson Athiei’s lawyer told Juba Monitor that his client was allegedly arrested by a Security organ on Friday last week and she remained in custody until the moment.



He also claimed that there was an attempt by the government of South Sudan to deport Animu to Uganda, but the Ugandan government refused to grant them access to deportation.

Nelson said that his client had filed a case against the government of South Sudan in Juba high Court and the African Commission for Human Rights after her documents, including her passport, were confiscated.





