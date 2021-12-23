IMMIGRATION-Come and collect your IDs and passports

By Yiep Joseph

The Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration has announced that up to 10,000 passports and 20,000 nationality identification cards (IDs) have printed and waiting for owners to collect.

Colonel James Mapuor Acuoth Leek the directorate information and public relations director, called on those who had processed their identification documents to visit their headquarters from today December 23, 2021.

“We have printed 10,000 passports and 20,000 NationalityCertificates ready to be given to the owners, so come and take yours,” Mapuor said.

Col. Mapuorsaid thousands of cards have stocked up in the processing machines creating congestion. He called on owners to reports to the directorate with their forms and finally acquire their identification documents to relieve the machines from congestion.

“Due to shortage of machines these documents accumulated in the stock just waiting for the right owners to come with their forms and take them,” he said.

“The orders from Director General for Civil Registry Nationality, Passport and Immigration on Friday 17th December 2021, directs that whatever in the machine need to be clear out,” he added.

He said: “We are service institution if the orders come later that we are going for Holiday, some people would be left behind to give out the documents. Not all of us will go for holidays some officials will be left behind for emergencies.”

“People who want passport urgently for example those who are sick and need to be taken abroad for treatment, can come to our office some officers will be there to help them,” he assured.

The police officer also revealed that the directorate has recently acquired more ID cards and passport booklets to print for those in need.