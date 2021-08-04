IMF-USD 100M loan over

By John Agok

The Central Bank of South Sudan has completed auctioning into the Market 100 Million USD loaned from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and so far collected 50 Billion South Sudan Pounds SSP) from the Market.

In March the Central started auctioning millions of dollars into the market in a weekly bid to unify the foreign exchange rates and stabilized the prices for the basic commodities for the common citizens. Some commercials banks including forex bureaus were given the potions to make dollar drop lower but prices of essential commodities still remained high despite the SSP gaining strength against the USD.

Dier Tong Ngor the governor of Central of Bank yesterday told media in a press conference that, the institution mandated to regulate exchange rate had now switched from daily adjustment rate to daily market rate , which would be determine by reference rate with convergence“transaction cost” at a small margin differences.

“Central Bank is going to stop daily adjusting rate by injecting more dollars into the market weekly, but to adopt the marketing rate known as reference rate, which will be calculated through 407 to 4012 average rate and considered convergence. This is what we call transaction cost with considered small margin rate differences”, he explained.

Ngor admitted that, they had made achievement so far in meeting the required reform packages by IMF through completion of auctioning 100 million USD into the market and results were great.

“We have all seen achievement of injecting 100 Million USD into the market by adjusting daily rate. We have also suspended the deficit financing which was making us to put liquidity to market. Because, we have improved in fiscal management”, he added.

IMF loaned 1074. 25 million USD to Central Bank in a bid to reform packages that, included stabilizing prices and regulate the unify foreign exchange rates in the Country.