Imagination is better than knowledge

By Akol Arop Akol

Do not let people who have knowledge put you down because you never went to school or have not gone for further studies. I have a quote that a village thinker is better than a town dweller. There is a difference between having knowledge and having power of imagination. One may have knowledge but if he is unable to think critically and creatively, he cannot make anything with the knowledge he acquired. The great people of the past imagined how the World would be with a help of new technology. And their imagination combined with academic knowledge enabled them to invent computers which are helping us makes life easier.

Going to school is not a grantee that all are going to be literate; you could be educated but lack knowledge and imagination. Education is when you go to school and a teacher teaches you information written in the books while knowledge is when you know or be able to remember things that are taught, but to be truly called an intellectual or academician, you must have that super ability of reasoning and imagining to find out truth about the World, people, cultures and the creation in general.

South Sudan as a country got learning institutions and children go to learn there but they likely come out without proper educated-minds because they think learning is all about sitting in class. Most people, leaders focus on showing their big certificates yet they can’t apply their knowledge acquired to solve problems that are affecting our country today. Why would a scholar or politician who went to school think negatively along division lines, practice wrong ways of life that deprive others from living in freedom!

Imagine a better World where all humans are equal. Imagine a better South Sudan where there is peace, unity, love and security for everyone to live and enjoy, it would be wonderful, but the challenge is that there is narrow thinking. A thinking of what one would eat today, where one needs to visit for leisure on expense of others. If one could toil to make his or her own wealth, no one would talk ill of them. The issue is that people who supposed to be decision makers lack thoughts. And those who have papers, materials power and rank bully the poor ones. They behave smart and clever in everything concerning public affairs and keep ignoring others just because of their age, gender, powerlessness or background.

I believe it that we are important, we all count and can do something for South Sudan to develop. What is needed is to think out of selfishness, bagginess and greediness. The ideology of looting national resources while other South Sudanese are facing poverty should stop; it cannot take South Sudan forward. We must think and behave like equal humans without lowering others because they are poor or powerless.