ILLEGAL-Occupants to be thrown out

By John Agok

The Minister of Youth and Sports yesterday called for the immediate evacuation of sports premises by illegal occupants, in a bid to enforce the presidential order announced in January this year.

Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu reiterated his call for sports playgrounds occupied by elites and businesspeople to immediately vacate the vicinity designated for sports activities, hinting on the presidential order issued earlier in January over the same issue was still valid.

He said this in his address during the launching of six editions of National Unity Day Sports at Buluk playground under the theme: Sports for peace and social cohesion, the event which draw over 500 participants from ten states and two administrative areas.

He delivered the message from President Kiir Mayardit meant open the National Unity Day Sports and remind the audience about presidential order to be implemented in later and spirit in which Abyei did not attend due to what was considered to be insecurity.

“Our President who is supposed to be here to open this event, told me to tell you that, there is peace through sports and greeted all participants from all states and administrative areas that come to these competitions. I call upon those who occupied the sports premises to immediately vacate the vicinities. This is in response to Presidential order because it is still valid”, he said.

“Young people belong to this country and they can make it beautiful like the way Japanese made their Country great again after the destruction of World War Two. We should embrace sports for unity and build coherence common cultural identities,” Dhieu

He also quoted Vice President for Gender, Youth and Sports Cluster saying that sports were good for investment, health, and fitness, especially to young people.

In the same event, Japanese AmbassadorTsutsumiNaohiro called on South Sudanese to embrace sports to restore hope and resilience among conflicting communities across the Country.

Naohiro gave comparative of his country on how sports transformed and restore hope after the destruction of Japan during World War Two.

“Sports event gave hope and courage to Japanese people after devastation of World War Two. I called upon you to do the same as the Country that emerges from a long civil war and just attained her independence recently”, he said.

“I encourage all participants to showcase and discriminate peace among themselves and the whole Country”.

The purpose of National Unity Day (NUD6) is to promote peace and social cohesion among communities across country.