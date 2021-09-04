Illegal logging banned in Lainya County

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Lainya County Emmanuel Khamis Richard on Wednesday banned the ongoing illegal logging in Lainya county.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Richard said that people who could violate and contravene the order would be arrested and their machines would be confiscated because the ongoing illegal logging in the County was seriously affecting the environment. He cited that suspending the activity would reduce the continuous deforestation.

“The local government official commented that a committee has been formed to enforce the order headed by director of national security in the County. There has been a lot of illegal logging going on in Lainya that is affecting the environment,” he said.

He added thathe had directed the county chamber of commerce to register all domestic or indigenous wholesale and retail businesses in the county to establish a comprehensive registry for issuance of business license.

Richardsaid that suspending taxes imposed by government to local entrepreneurs would contribute to controlling the local economy, improving people’s livelihood and bringing services closure to the citizens.

He further revealed that for the coming generations to have access and opportunities to business,they found out that therewere few traders in Lainya who committed themselves throughout the period of crisis taking serious risks by going to Yei, Juba and other parts of the country to bring essential goods and servicesas required by the constitution.

He said the government was directed by the constitution to empower indigenous entrepreneurs so that they could be able to take control of the local economy, contribute to sustainable economy, improve livelihood and bring services close to the people.