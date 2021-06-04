Illegal land dealers arrested in Juba

By Odongo Odoyo/ NemaJuma

A number of people have been arrested over land grabbing in Juba –Amadi suburb.

According to sources, security personnel from the state and national organs swooped on the unsuspecting group who were busy transacting business as usual in the area.

Fresh registration goes for SSP 5,000 but on completion one has to pay SSP 17,000. The Central Equatoria government have and continue to warn people who are buying the plots that the deal was illegal and they stood to lose their hard earning through the unauthorized transaction.

Earlier reports indicated that a number of people were arrested and taken to police station in a Bongo Bus, however it was not clear which station they were taken to.

An eye witness who was at the scene seeking to pay registration fee and who escaped police dragnet claimed that those arrested filled the bus to full capacity before being driven away.

Speaking to Juba monitor, the police spokesperson Maj. Gen Daniel Justine said he was not sure about the arrest and the number of the people locked in but would find out from Central Equatoria State Authority because they were still waiting for report.

“The Juba county police commissioner will bring for us the report, I need to go through it so that I can have all the correct information,”

However effort to reach Juba county police commissioner was futile by press time.