Illegal health facilities shut down in Bor town

By Deng Ghai Deng

Police in Jonglei State capital Bor have shut down more than ten private health facilities found without operational licenses and qualified staff.

The operation started on Tuesday following an order from the state health ministry for the screening of all the private health facilities in Bor town.

Major Majak Daniel Tuor, the Jonglei state Acting police spokesman confirmed to Juba Monitor that the police have forcefully shutdown at least 10 private health facilities including clinics, pharmacies and drugstores yesterday in Bor town on Tuesday. Major Tuor said the operation continues today and the police has been entitled to conduct arrests should any resistance surface.

“It’s all about the implementation of the order of the ministry of health, Jonglei state trying to screen the private clinics with Bor municipality in order to ensure improvement and quality of the services being renderedto the people. We as the police, we are entitled as law enforcement agent so we are told to implement what have been decided by the policy makers. In case of any resistance as law enforcement agent we are entitled to conduct arrest,” Tuor said.

Mr. Tuor urged the public to cooperate with the police during the operation.

Atong Kuol Manyang, Jonglei State Health Minister said the ministry involved security agents in the implementation of the order to ensure the order is efficiently and fully implemented.

“So far about ten of the health facilities have been closed down of which 8 are from Marol market and the other two are from the area of Leudiet. The team is still carrying out its work, it’s now moving around and by the end of today or early tomorrow it will be clear how many clinics or pharmacies or drugstores have been closed down,” Mr. Manyang said.

Manyang urged those whose health facilities have been closed to firstobtained requiredlegal documents before reopening or risk severe repercussions.

“If they don’t do that, they disadvantage of not doing that are outweighing the benefits because if they come and get those documents, that is as simple as that. But if they don’t follow, that it means it will cause them more because it will cause more penalties,” he said.

Manyang said the decision to screen all clinics, pharmacies and drugstores was taken following numerous reports of patients dying while being treated at private health facilities due to unprofessionalism.

Bor resident Ateny Jacob Akoycommended the move to shut down some private health facilities saying it will help improve the health services.

“The move is good because there a lot of unqualified health workers in most clinics. They have taken human lives for making business. It’s risky to involve in practicing medicine when you studied different thing, others even came directly from cattle camp to open clinics. Let the government extend this to other sectors such as education so that schools are also screened.” Akoy said

Akoy urged health ministry to make follow up and regulate the health facilities so that quality services are rendered to the local population.

When contacted for comments, some owners of the affected health facilities declined to comment on the closure of their facilities.

In a survey conducted last month by the state health ministry, only 53 health facilities presented operational licenses out 109 facilities that were assessed. The other 53 did not have licenses. Three facilities had expired documents. The same survey revealed that some employees of pharmacies and drug stores were not qualified. The workers were either underage or did not have proper medical training.

In March last year, a court in Bor sentenced two health workers to 3 years in prison after both were found guilty of medical negligence in connection with the death of a 15 year old girl at a private clinic.