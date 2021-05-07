Illegal drugs set on fire

By Hassan Arun-Yei

Security organs in Yei River County,Central Equatoria State on Wednesday set ablaze harmful drugs.

The drugs which include dopium, Marungi and Kodos commonly known as Mindi were burnt in public at Yei freedom square.

Brigadier General John Malony said thecracking down of any illegal harmful drugs will continue till all culprits are brought to face the law.

Brig. Gen. Malony said that the presence of drugs influence bad behavior among the organized forces.

He said that the absence of the drugs in town made the soldiers and those who consume the drugs to change behavior.

Speaking during the exercise, Brig. Gen.Malony who is the director of Join operation and ground forces in Yei explained that the hunt down of the drugswould continue until the county is confirmed free from harmful drugs consumption.

“Search of these drugs will continue and anyone found will face the law. These very drugs are the ones spoiling the soldiers because when they smoke opium or eat marungi they get drunk and turn violent, robbing and looing people,” he said.

The Commissioner of Yei river County Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa thanked all the security organs for their efforts for ensuring that illegal and harmful drugs consumption is prohibited in the county.

He said the community members have requested the security organs to arrest those who are selling and consuming drugs in the town.

“Today I want to appreciate the SSPDF commanders in Yei River County for cooperating with the civilians to address the cry of the civil population on consumption of harmful drugs that leads to break in families. Every time there has been a cry of the people of Yei on too much consumption of the illegal and harmful drugs which leads to domestic violence in families,” said commissioner Agrey.

Commissioner Cyrus stressed government’s obligation and commitment to protect the citizens from any harm.

The head of the county commented that after ensuring the town is free from the drugs, security apparatus will crackdown on criminals and idle youths in the town.

He calls on religious leaders to play their role in preaching against such harmful practices in the communities.

“It is an obligation given to the government by God to protect the lives of civilians. Today we want to begin setting Yei free of harmful drugs. After we have ensured that the town is free from drugs, we will begin cracking down on criminals who cause insecurity in the town and arrest idle youth as well because we want a peaceful Yei,” he added.

Early last month, Commissioner Agreyissued an order banning sales of harmful drugs and some imported whisky gins.

It is the first time the government carried out inspection to arrest illegal and harmful drugs mostly consumed by the young people who could be the future of the country.